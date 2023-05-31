“Healthy Summer Ice Cream Recipe”: 5-Minute Easy and Delicious Recipe for Sugar-free and Whipped Cream-less Summer Ice Cream

Summer Ice Cream Without Sugar & Whipped Cream Easy & Delicious Recipe In 5 Minutes

Summer is all about enjoying the cool treats, and what better than ice cream to beat the heat? But what if you are looking for a sugar-free option or want to avoid whipped cream? Don’t worry; we have got you covered! In this article, we will share an easy and delicious recipe for summer ice cream without sugar and whipped cream that you can make in just 5 minutes.

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas

1 cup frozen berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, etc.)

1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp honey (optional)

Instructions:

Step 1: Peel and slice the bananas into small pieces. Put them in a plastic bag or container and freeze for a few hours or overnight.

Step 2: In a blender, add the frozen bananas, frozen berries, almond milk, vanilla extract, and honey (if using). Blend until smooth and creamy.

Step 3: Pour the mixture into a container and freeze for 2-3 hours or until solid.

Step 4: Once the ice cream is frozen, scoop it out with an ice cream scoop and serve in a bowl or cone.

Tips and Variations:

Use Different Frozen Fruits: You can use any frozen fruit you like or have on hand. You can also mix and match different fruits to create your own unique flavor combination.

Add Nuts or Chocolate Chips: To add some crunch to the ice cream, you can sprinkle chopped nuts or chocolate chips on top.

Use Different Nut Milk: If you don’t like almond milk, you can use any other nut milk, such as cashew, hazelnut, or coconut milk.

Add Toppings: You can top the ice cream with fresh fruit, whipped coconut cream, or drizzle some chocolate syrup on top.

Conclusion:

This summer ice cream without sugar and whipped cream is a perfect treat for those who are looking for a healthy and delicious dessert option. It is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. You can customize the recipe by using different frozen fruits or adding toppings of your choice. So, what are you waiting for? Try this recipe today and enjoy a guilt-free and refreshing dessert this summer!

