“Healthy Summer Ice Cream Recipe”: 5-Minute Easy and Delicious Recipe for Sugar-free and Whipped Cream-less Summer Ice Cream

Posted on May 31, 2023

Summer Ice Cream Without Sugar & Whipped Cream Easy & Delicious Recipe In 5 Minutes

Summer is all about enjoying the cool treats, and what better than ice cream to beat the heat? But what if you are looking for a sugar-free option or want to avoid whipped cream? Don’t worry; we have got you covered! In this article, we will share an easy and delicious recipe for summer ice cream without sugar and whipped cream that you can make in just 5 minutes.

Ingredients:

  • 2 ripe bananas
  • 1 cup frozen berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, etc.)
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 tbsp honey (optional)

Instructions:

Step 1: Peel and slice the bananas into small pieces. Put them in a plastic bag or container and freeze for a few hours or overnight.

Step 2: In a blender, add the frozen bananas, frozen berries, almond milk, vanilla extract, and honey (if using). Blend until smooth and creamy.

Step 3: Pour the mixture into a container and freeze for 2-3 hours or until solid.

Step 4: Once the ice cream is frozen, scoop it out with an ice cream scoop and serve in a bowl or cone.

Tips and Variations:

  • Use Different Frozen Fruits: You can use any frozen fruit you like or have on hand. You can also mix and match different fruits to create your own unique flavor combination.
  • Add Nuts or Chocolate Chips: To add some crunch to the ice cream, you can sprinkle chopped nuts or chocolate chips on top.
  • Use Different Nut Milk: If you don’t like almond milk, you can use any other nut milk, such as cashew, hazelnut, or coconut milk.
  • Add Toppings: You can top the ice cream with fresh fruit, whipped coconut cream, or drizzle some chocolate syrup on top.

Conclusion:

This summer ice cream without sugar and whipped cream is a perfect treat for those who are looking for a healthy and delicious dessert option. It is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. You can customize the recipe by using different frozen fruits or adding toppings of your choice. So, what are you waiting for? Try this recipe today and enjoy a guilt-free and refreshing dessert this summer!

News Source : Delicious Cuisines
Source Link :Summer Ice cream Without Sugar & whipped Cream Easy & Delicious Recipe In 5 Minutes/

