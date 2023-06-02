“Healthy summer sharbat recipe”: Recipe for Kangana Ranaut’s recommended healthy summer sharbat

Actress Kangana Ranaut Shares Her Love for Jamun Sharbat

Actress Kangana Ranaut recently took to her social media to share a story of enjoying Jamun Sharbat. She captioned the post saying, “This summer try jamun sharbat. Here’s the simplest recipe one can try at home.”

Jamun sharbat is a refreshing and healthy drink that is perfect for the hot summer days. It is made from the fruit of the Jamun tree, which is also known as Indian blackberry or black plum. The fruit is known for its sweet and tangy taste, and it is packed with numerous health benefits.

Health Benefits of Jamun Sharbat

Here are some of the health benefits of Jamun Sharbat:

It improves digestion and prevents constipation.

It helps regulate blood sugar levels.

It is rich in antioxidants which protect the body from free radical damage.

It strengthens the immune system.

It is a natural remedy for diarrhea and dysentery.

It helps in the treatment of urinary tract infections.

How to Make Jamun Sharbat

Here is the simplest recipe for making Jamun Sharbat:

Ingredients:

500g jamun fruit

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

1 tsp black salt

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

Instructions:

Wash the jamun fruit thoroughly and remove the seeds. In a blender, blend the fruit with water until smooth. Strain the mixture through a fine sieve to remove any pulp or seeds. In a pan, heat sugar with 1 cup of water until the sugar dissolves completely. Let it cool and then add the jamun juice. Add black salt and roasted cumin powder and mix well. Chill the mixture in the refrigerator for at least an hour before serving.

Your Jamun Sharbat is now ready to be served. You can garnish it with some mint leaves or lemon wedges for added flavor.

Conclusion

Drinking Jamun Sharbat is a great way to beat the summer heat while also enjoying numerous health benefits. With this simple recipe, you can easily make this refreshing drink at home and enjoy it with your family and friends.

So, this summer, take a cue from actress Kangana Ranaut and try making Jamun Sharbat at home. Your taste buds and your body will thank you for it.

Kangana Ranaut Summer drinks Sharbat recipe Healthy drinks Indian beverages

News Source : Rishabh Raj

Source Link :Kangana Ranaut recommends this healthy summer sharbat: Recipe inside/