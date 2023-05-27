“Healthy Turkish Fig Pudding Recipe”: Sugar-Free Turkish Fig Pudding Recipe

Fig Pudding Turkish Recipe | No Added Sugar
Fig pudding is a delicious dessert that is popular in Turkey. It is made with dried figs, nuts, and spices, giving it a rich and sweet flavor. This recipe is unique because it contains no added sugar, making it a healthier option than traditional desserts. It is also gluten-free and vegan, making it a great option for those with dietary restrictions. Here is how to make fig pudding Turkish recipe without added sugar.
Ingredients
- 1 cup dried figs
- 1 cup almonds
- 1 cup walnuts
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp ground cardamom
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup water
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C).
- Place the dried figs, almonds, and walnuts in a food processor and pulse until they are finely chopped.
- Add the cinnamon, cardamom, and vanilla extract to the food processor and pulse until the mixture is well combined.
- Add the water to the mixture and pulse until it forms a thick paste.
- Transfer the mixture to a baking dish and smooth the top with a spoon.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the top is golden brown.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5-10 minutes.
- Serve warm or at room temperature.
Variations
This fig pudding recipe is versatile and can be customized to suit your taste. Here are some variations you can try:
- Replace the almonds and walnuts with other nuts, such as pecans or hazelnuts.
- Add dried fruit, such as raisins or dates, to the mixture for added sweetness.
- Drizzle honey or maple syrup over the top of the pudding before baking for added sweetness.
- Serve with whipped cream or ice cream for a decadent dessert.
Health Benefits
This fig pudding recipe is a healthier dessert option than traditional desserts that are loaded with sugar. Here are some of the health benefits:
- Low in sugar: This recipe contains no added sugar, making it a great option for those who are watching their sugar intake.
- High in fiber: Figs are a great source of fiber, which can help regulate digestion and promote satiety.
- Rich in nutrients: Almonds and walnuts are rich in healthy fats, protein, and vitamins and minerals, making this dessert a nutrient-dense option.
- Gluten-free and vegan: This recipe is free from gluten and animal products, making it a great option for those with dietary restrictions.
Conclusion
Fig pudding is a delicious and healthy dessert option that is popular in Turkey. This recipe is unique because it contains no added sugar, making it a great option for those who are watching their sugar intake. It is also gluten-free and vegan, making it a great option for those with dietary restrictions. Give this fig pudding Turkish recipe a try and enjoy a sweet and satisfying dessert without the guilt!
