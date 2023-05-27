“Healthy Turkish Fig Pudding Recipe”: Sugar-Free Turkish Fig Pudding Recipe

Fig Pudding Turkish Recipe | No Added Sugar

Fig pudding is a delicious dessert that is popular in Turkey. It is made with dried figs, nuts, and spices, giving it a rich and sweet flavor. This recipe is unique because it contains no added sugar, making it a healthier option than traditional desserts. It is also gluten-free and vegan, making it a great option for those with dietary restrictions. Here is how to make fig pudding Turkish recipe without added sugar.

Ingredients

1 cup dried figs

1 cup almonds

1 cup walnuts

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground cardamom

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup water

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Place the dried figs, almonds, and walnuts in a food processor and pulse until they are finely chopped. Add the cinnamon, cardamom, and vanilla extract to the food processor and pulse until the mixture is well combined. Add the water to the mixture and pulse until it forms a thick paste. Transfer the mixture to a baking dish and smooth the top with a spoon. Bake in the preheated oven for 20-25 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5-10 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Variations

This fig pudding recipe is versatile and can be customized to suit your taste. Here are some variations you can try:

Replace the almonds and walnuts with other nuts, such as pecans or hazelnuts.

Add dried fruit, such as raisins or dates, to the mixture for added sweetness.

Drizzle honey or maple syrup over the top of the pudding before baking for added sweetness.

Serve with whipped cream or ice cream for a decadent dessert.

Health Benefits

This fig pudding recipe is a healthier dessert option than traditional desserts that are loaded with sugar. Here are some of the health benefits:

Low in sugar: This recipe contains no added sugar, making it a great option for those who are watching their sugar intake.

High in fiber: Figs are a great source of fiber, which can help regulate digestion and promote satiety.

Rich in nutrients: Almonds and walnuts are rich in healthy fats, protein, and vitamins and minerals, making this dessert a nutrient-dense option.

Gluten-free and vegan: This recipe is free from gluten and animal products, making it a great option for those with dietary restrictions.

Conclusion

Fig pudding is a delicious and healthy dessert option that is popular in Turkey. This recipe is unique because it contains no added sugar, making it a great option for those who are watching their sugar intake. It is also gluten-free and vegan, making it a great option for those with dietary restrictions. Give this fig pudding Turkish recipe a try and enjoy a sweet and satisfying dessert without the guilt!

