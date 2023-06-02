“heart attack symptoms”: 8 Indications and Manifestations of a Heart Attack That Must Not Be Disregarded

8 Heart Attack Signs and Symptoms People Should Not Ignore

Heart attacks are a serious medical condition that require immediate attention. Knowing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack can help save lives. Here are eight signs and symptoms people should not ignore:

Chest Pain or Discomfort

Chest pain or discomfort is the most common symptom of a heart attack. It may feel like a squeezing, pressure, or fullness in the chest that lasts for several minutes or goes away and comes back. The pain may also spread to the arms, neck, jaw, back, or stomach.

Shortness of Breath

Shortness of breath is another common symptom of a heart attack. It may occur before or during chest pain and may be accompanied by a feeling of suffocation or tightness in the chest.

Nausea or Vomiting

Nausea or vomiting may occur with chest pain or on their own. This may be due to the heart not pumping enough blood to the digestive system.

Lightheadedness or Dizziness

Lightheadedness or dizziness may occur due to the heart not pumping enough blood to the brain. This may also be accompanied by a feeling of faintness or passing out.

Cold Sweats

Cold sweats may occur with chest pain or on their own. This is due to the body’s response to pain and stress.

Fatigue or Weakness

Fatigue or weakness may occur before or during a heart attack. This may be due to the heart not pumping enough blood to the body’s organs and muscles.

Irregular Heartbeat

An irregular heartbeat or palpitations may occur with chest pain or on their own. This is due to the heart’s electrical system being disrupted.

Unusual Pain or Pressure

Unusual pain or pressure may occur in areas such as the upper back, jaw, or stomach. This may be a sign of a heart attack, especially if it occurs with other symptoms.

It is important to note that not all heart attacks present with the same symptoms. Some people may experience only mild or no symptoms at all. It is essential to seek medical attention immediately if you suspect you or someone else is having a heart attack.

Conclusion

Knowing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack can help save lives. Chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea or vomiting, lightheadedness or dizziness, cold sweats, fatigue or weakness, irregular heartbeat, and unusual pain or pressure are all symptoms of a heart attack. It is essential to seek medical attention immediately if you suspect you or someone else is having a heart attack. Early intervention can greatly increase the chances of survival and reduce the risk of long-term complications.

Heart attack warning signs Heart attack symptoms in men and women Chest pain and discomfort during a heart attack Shortness of breath and heart attack symptoms Nausea and vomiting during a heart attack

News Source : BreezyScroll

Source Link :8 heart attack signs and symptoms people should not ignore/