Heart failure types: New Study Identifies 5 Types of Heart Failure through AI: ‘Promising Differentiation’

Machine Learning Identifies Five Distinct Types of Heart Failure

Heart failure is a broad term that encompasses a range of conditions in which the heart does not function as it should. Researchers from the University College London recently used machine learning, a form of artificial intelligence, to identify five distinct types of heart failure. The goal is to improve the classification of heart failure, better understand its progression, and communicate this information to patients.

Identifying Heart Failure Subtypes

The five subtypes of heart failure were early onset, late onset, atrial fibrillation, metabolic, and cardiometabolic. The classification was based on common risk factors such as age of onset, history of cardiac disease, and history of cardiac risk factors like diabetes and obesity. The study analyzed data from over 300,000 UK adults aged 30 and older who had experienced heart failure over a 20-year period. For each subtype, the researchers determined the likelihood of death within a year of diagnosis, and the prognosis varied widely for each subtype.

Potential Impact on Patient Care

The researchers hope that this new classification system will help health professionals better understand the subtype of heart failure their patients have, and more accurately predict the prognosis and risks associated with each subtype. The research team also developed an app for physicians that would enable them to determine which subtype of heart failure a patient has. However, the main limitation of the study was that the researchers did not have access to any imaging data, which is typically used to diagnose and predict risk in heart failure.

The Limitations of AI in Medicine

While AI is becoming more common in medicine, its application has shown less success than in other fields. However, it can be useful in identifying patterns that are too complicated for the human mind to see. The next step for researchers is to determine whether classifying various heart failures can make a practical difference to patients, improve predictions of risk, and change treatment plans. Cost-effectiveness is also a consideration.

Looking Ahead

The UCL research team expects that machine learning will be used to analyze many types of routinely collected medical data and identify subtypes of different diseases. This study builds on similar work the team has done in identifying subtypes in chronic kidney disease.

Overall, this research is an important step forward in understanding heart failure and improving patient care. By more accurately predicting the prognosis of different subtypes, doctors can tailor treatments to each patient’s needs and improve their quality of life.

