Heart-Healthy Chicken Waldorf Salad: Recipe for a Waldorf Salad with Heart-Healthy Chicken

Heart Healthy Chicken Waldorf Salad Recipe

Introduction

Eating healthy foods that are low in cholesterol, low in sugar and high in fiber is beneficial for your heart. One great way to eat heart-healthy food is to include salads in your diet. Salads are not only healthy, but they are easy to prepare, and they can be eaten at any time of the day. One of the most popular salads is the Waldorf salad. The Waldorf salad is a salad made with apples, walnuts, celery, and mayonnaise. It is a refreshing salad that is perfect for the summer. In this article, we will share a heart-healthy chicken Waldorf salad recipe.

Ingredients

1. 2 cups of chopped cooked chicken breast

2. 2 cups of chopped red apples

3. 1 cup of chopped celery

4. 1/2 cup of chopped walnuts

5. 2 tablespoons of lemon juice

6. 1/2 cup of plain Greek yogurt

7. 1/4 cup of honey

8. 1/4 teaspoon of salt

9. 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

Instructions

Step 1: Cut the chicken breast into small bite-size pieces. You can use leftover chicken or cook the chicken breast in a skillet with a little bit of olive oil until it is fully cooked. Set the chicken breast aside.

Step 2: Cut the apples into small bite-size pieces. You can use any apple of your choice, but we recommend using red apples because they are sweeter and have a firmer texture. Set the apples aside.

Step 3: Cut the celery into small pieces. Slice the celery thinly to give it a crisp texture. Set the celery aside.

Step 4: Chop the walnuts into small pieces. You can use a food processor or chop them by hand. Set the walnuts aside.

Step 5: In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, Greek yogurt, honey, salt, and black pepper. This will be the dressing for the salad.

Step 6: In a large bowl, mix the chopped chicken breast, apples, celery, and walnuts. Pour the dressing over the chicken and apple mixture and toss until the salad is well coated.

Step 7: Serve the chicken Waldorf salad immediately or store it in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Conclusion

The heart-healthy chicken Waldorf salad is a delicious and refreshing salad that is perfect for any occasion. The salad is packed with heart-healthy ingredients that are low in cholesterol, low in sugar and high in fiber. The chicken provides lean protein, while the apples, celery, and walnuts provide essential vitamins and minerals. The dressing is made with plain Greek yogurt and honey, which are both low in sugar and high in protein. This salad is easy to make, and it can be prepared in advance and stored in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Try this heart-healthy chicken Waldorf salad recipe today and enjoy a delicious and healthy meal.

