“Heartbreaking diagnosis”: Everything Changes with a Devastating Diagnosis

How to Support a Friend with Alzheimer’s

It can be heartbreaking to watch a loved one struggle with Alzheimer’s, especially when distance is a factor. One reader wrote to “Ask Amy” seeking advice on how to maintain a meaningful relationship with her friend who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s at a young age.

Visit in Person

Amy’s first suggestion was to visit the friend in person as soon as possible. Spending time together and experiencing gratitude for the friendship can be beneficial for both parties. Book a nearby room for a few days and keep visits short, going with the flow of the friend’s mood and energy level.

Express Your Love

Even if the friend no longer recognizes your voice, you can still express your love and gratitude through cards and postcards. This is an opportunity to honor the friendship by holding their hand through this part of their journey.

Asking for Inheritance Early

Another reader wrote to “Ask Amy” asking if it was appropriate to ask for their inheritance early in order to travel. Amy advises against this, pointing out that there are many factors to consider, such as the grandparents’ health and future needs, and their willingness to be manipulated. Additionally, it’s important to consider the possibility that watching the grandchild enjoy themselves might not be as gratifying to the grandparents as they think. It’s recommended to line up financing that doesn’t involve the grandparents.

Kennel for Houseguest Dogs

A reader wrote to “Ask Amy” about a friend who always brought her three dogs along when she was a houseguest. Amy suggests finding a good and safe kennel as backup for times when the dogs cannot be accommodated. Separation can be difficult, but it’s important for both dogs and humans to adjust to this.

Terminal illness diagnosis Life-altering diagnosis Coping with a devastating diagnosis Support for those facing a difficult diagnosis Coming to terms with a serious diagnosis

News Source : Amy Dickinson

Source Link :A heartbreaking diagnosis changes everything/