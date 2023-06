Iron Sheik, WWE Legend Passes Away

The wrestling world is in mourning as it was announced that the legendary Iron Sheik has passed away. The cause of death has not been confirmed at this time. In his last video, the Iron Sheik appeared to be in poor health, and fans were left heartbroken.

