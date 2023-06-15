Heartbroken Southern Charm Star Taylor Ann Green Mourns the Loss of Her Brother at 36

‘Southern Charm’ Star Taylor Ann Green’s Brother Dies At 36: ‘Heartbroken Is An Understatement’

The reality TV star, Taylor Ann Green, is mourning the loss of her brother who passed away at the age of 36. The devastated sister took to social media to announce the heartbreaking news and express her immense grief.

Taylor shared a series of photos with her sibling, along with a heartfelt message that read, “Heartbroken is an understatement. Please keep our family in your prayers during this difficult time.” She did not disclose the cause of her brother’s untimely death.

Many fans and fellow reality stars sent their condolences to the grieving family and expressed their sympathy for their loss.

