Heartfelt Today : ‘Forever Embedded in My Heart’

Operation Repo Star Sonia Pizarro Passes Away at 60

Sonia Pizarro, a well-known cast member of the truTV reality show Operation Repo, passed away on Wednesday night in Arizona. Her niece and fellow cast member Lyndah Pizarro confirmed the news to TMZ, stating that Sonia died peacefully in her sleep.

Sonia Pizarro rose to fame through her appearances on Operation Repo, a show that aired from 2007 to 2014 that followed a team of car repossession professionals from California’s San Fernando Valley. The show gave viewers an inside look at the fast-paced, high-pressure world of car repossession, and Sonia quickly became a fan favorite for her tough-as-nails attitude.

While the cause of her death has not been announced, her family had previously shared with fans that Sonia suffered a stroke while driving in May 2018, which left her unable to speak and with limited motor functions. She had been undergoing physical therapy to regain strength in her legs and right side, and her family had shared updates on her progress through social media.

Ex-husband and fellow cast member Froylan Tercero announced Sonia’s passing on Instagram, expressing his deep sadness and calling her a “bada– chick” who kicked “some serious a–.” He also shared that Sonia would always hold a special place in his heart and thanked her for the good memories they shared.

Sonia’s death is a loss for her fans and loved ones, who remember her as a strong and fearless woman who made a lasting impact. Her contributions to Operation Repo and the reality television industry will not be forgotten, and she will be dearly missed.

In tribute to Sonia and other celebrities who have passed away in 2023, People magazine has compiled a list of notable figures who have left us this year. For those who want to stay up-to-date on the latest celebrity news and human interest stories, People also offers a free daily newsletter.

Sonia Pizarro’s passing is a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to live life to the fullest. Her legacy as a reality television star and a beloved member of her community will continue to inspire others for years to come.

News Source : Ingrid Vasquez

Source Link :‘Will Always Have a Place in My Heart’/