“Hearty Truffle Recipe List”: Hearty Truffle Recipe List for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Best Hearty Truffle Recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Hearty Truffle is a rare ingredient found only in damp and dark places like caves in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Combining one Hearty Truffle or Big Hearty Truffle can fully restore Link’s health and provide temporary hearts as well. Here’s a list of the best Hearty Truffle recipes to make the most of this special ingredient:

Mushroom Skewer

Ingredients: Any Mushroom x 1 or x 2

Meat and Mushroom Skewer

Ingredients: Any Mushroom x 1, Any Meat x 1

Fish and Mushroom Skewer

Ingredients: Any Mushroom x 1, Any Fish x 1

Steamed Fruit

Ingredients: Any Plant x 1, Any Mushroom x 1

Steamed Mushrooms

Ingredients: Any Mushroom x 1, Any Plant x 1

Copious Mushroom Skewers

Ingredients: Any Mushroom x 4

Salt-Grilled Mushrooms

Ingredients: Any Mushroom x 1, Rock Salt x 1

Fragrant Mushroom Sauté

Ingredients: Any Mushroom x 1, Goron Spice x 1

Fruit and Mushroom Mix

Ingredients: Any Mushroom x 1, Any Fruit x 1 (Excluding Apple)

Tomato Mushroom Stew

Ingredients: Any Mushroom x 1, Hylian Tomato x 1

Mushroom Rice Balls

Ingredients: Any Mushroom x 1, Hylian Rice x 1

Glazed Mushrooms

Ingredients: Any Mushroom x 1, Courser Bee Honey x 1

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Ingredients: Any Mushroom x 1, Any Plant x 1, Rock Salt x 1, Fresh Milk x 1

Mushroom Risotto

Ingredients: Any Mushroom x 1, Hylian Rice x 1, Rock Salt x 1, Goat Butter x 1

Cheesy Risotto

Ingredients: Any Mushroom or Plant or Fish x 1, Hateno Cheese x 1, Hylian Rice x 1, Rock Salt x 1

Mushroom Omelet

Ingredients: Any Mushroom x 1, Bird Egg x 1, Rock Salt x 1, Goat Butter x 1

Cheesy Omelette

Ingredients: Any Mushroom or Plant x 1, Hateno Cheese x 1, Bird Egg x 1, Rock Salt x 1

Note that Steamed Mushrooms and Fruit and Mushroom Mix cancel out the Full Recovery effect from the Hearty Truffle, so it’s best to use the other recipes, particularly the more complex ones near the bottom of the list.

