“Heat injury”: Increase in Heat-Related Injuries and Skin Conditions Due to Hot Weather

Heat Injuries and Rashes on the Rise in Singapore as Temperatures Soar

Singapore is experiencing record-breaking temperatures, with mid-May seeing highs of 37 degrees Celsius. As a result, hospitals and clinics are seeing an increase in patients with heat injuries and rashes or flare-ups of pre-existing skin conditions. From January to April, hospitals under the National University Health System (NUHS), including the National University Hospital (NUH), Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH), and Alexandra Hospital, reported zero to two cases of heat injury per week. Since May, this number has increased slightly to four cases per week. Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) has also seen a 1.5 times increase in heat injuries since April, with cases of heat exhaustion jumping from one in April to five in May.

Heat injuries can range in severity from heat cramps, which are painful muscle spasms, to heat exhaustion, where patients experience body aches, dizziness, and a fast heart rate. Heat stroke is the most dangerous and severe heat injury, causing confusion, high body temperature, and the risk of multi-organ failure. Dr Ong Pei Yuin, a consultant at NUH’s department of emergency medicine, said that the spike in the number of cases corresponds with the higher temperatures that Singapore has been experiencing.

While people who work outdoors or engage in outdoor activities are more prone to getting heat injuries, they can also happen to those staying indoors, especially the elderly, if there is no proper ventilation or other means of air movement. Dr Rachel Lim, clinical lead for the preventive care workgroup at SingHealth Polyclinics, explained that young children and the elderly are usually more susceptible to having heat-related health conditions. Other individuals at higher risk of heat-related health issues include pregnant women and those who are obese, in poorer physical condition, or have chronic medical conditions such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Patients have also been turning up at general practitioner clinics to seek relief for heat-induced ailments. Dr Vincent Han from A Medical Clinic reported up to a 30% increase in mild cases involving headaches, heat rashes, and heat cramps. He also had two cases where the patients were close to heat exhaustion – they were exercising during a hot period, like midday, and had transient fainting episodes lasting one to two seconds. However, they were able to recover quickly after resting and hydrating themselves.

Dr Kanak Naidu, a senior consultant at KTPH’s acute and emergency care department, emphasized that prevention is key. He advised avoiding outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, wearing light-colored and loose-fitting clothing, staying hydrated, and taking regular breaks in cool and shaded areas. Dr Han added that people should try to acclimatize themselves to the hot weather and avoid exercising to the same threshold as they did in the earlier part of the year when the weather was cooler.

In conclusion, the rise in heat injuries and rashes in Singapore is a cause for concern, especially with the hotter months ahead. It is important to take preventive measures and stay vigilant to avoid heat-related health issues.

News Source : The Straits Times

Source Link :Hot weather causes rise in heat injury cases, worsens skin conditions/