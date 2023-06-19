Heat Wave Tragedy: Fatalities from UP to Bihar, What is the Situation in Your State? #climate #heatwaves

Heat Wave Deaths: What is the Situation in Your State?

From UP to Bihar, heat wave has claimed several lives. The scorching temperatures have led to various health issues and discomfort for the people across the country. What is the situation in your state?

Share your experience and precautions you are taking to stay safe during this extreme weather condition. Let’s spread awareness and help each other in combating the heat wave.

Stay safe and stay hydrated!

