Heath Schneider Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Heath Schneider. The owner of both the “Gulfview Event Center has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Heath Schneider. The owner of both the “Gulfview Event Center has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
RIP HEATH SCHNEIDER
We are saddened by the passing of our friend Heath Schneider. The owner of both the “Gulfview Event Center” & “The Pawn Shop” Heath was a huge supporter of ICW.
Thank you for all you’ve done for us and your contributions to pro wrestling.
Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wZek2cCbWK
— ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) February 12, 2021
RIP HEATH SCHNEIDER We are saddened by the passing of our friend Heath Schneider. The owner of both the “Gulfview Event Center” & “The Pawn Shop” Heath was a huge supporter of ICW. Thank you for all you’ve done for us and your contributions to pro wrestling.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.