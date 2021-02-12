Heath Schneider Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Heath Schneider. The owner of both the “Gulfview Event Center has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021

Heath Schneider. The owner of both the “Gulfview Event Center has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

RIP HEATH SCHNEIDER We are saddened by the passing of our friend Heath Schneider. The owner of both the “Gulfview Event Center” & “The Pawn Shop” Heath was a huge supporter of ICW. Thank you for all you’ve done for us and your contributions to pro wrestling. Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wZek2cCbWK — ⛓ ICW: No Holds Barred ⛓ (@ICWNHB) February 12, 2021

