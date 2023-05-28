“heatless curls”: Effortless Waves Tutorial: Achieving NO HEAT Curls (simple technique) with Quicker Air Drying

Introduction

Are you tired of using heat styling tools to curl your hair every day? Heat styling tools can damage your hair, leaving it dry and brittle. Fortunately, there is a way to achieve beautiful, heatless curls without damaging your hair. In this article, we will show you an easy method for heatless curls that will air dry faster.

Materials Needed

Before we get started, let’s go over the materials you will need to achieve heatless curls:

Hairbrush

Hair ties

Hair clip

Hair spray or mousse

Hair gel (optional)

Step 1: Wash and Condition Your Hair

The first step to achieving heatless curls is to wash and condition your hair. Use a shampoo and conditioner that is specifically designed for your hair type. After washing, gently towel dry your hair to remove excess water.

Step 2: Apply Hair Product

Next, apply a hair product that will help hold your curls in place. You can use hair spray, mousse, or gel. Apply the product evenly throughout your hair, focusing on the ends where you want your curls to be the most defined.

Step 3: Divide Your Hair into Sections

Divide your hair into sections. The number of sections you create will depend on the thickness of your hair. If you have thick hair, you may want to create more sections to ensure that each curl is evenly defined.

Step 4: Twist Each Section

Take one section of your hair and twist it tightly. Wrap the twisted section around itself to create a tight coil. Secure the end of the coil with a hair tie.

Step 5: Repeat on All Sections

Repeat steps 4 and 5 on all sections of your hair. Be sure to twist each section tightly and wrap it around itself to create a defined coil.

Step 6: Allow Your Hair to Air Dry

Once all sections of your hair are twisted and secured, allow your hair to air dry. The amount of time it takes for your hair to dry will depend on the thickness of your hair and the humidity in the air. You can speed up the drying process by gently squeezing your hair with a towel or using a hair dryer on the cool setting.

Step 7: Remove Hair Ties and Unwind Curls

Once your hair is completely dry, remove the hair ties and unwind each coil. Use your fingers to separate the curls and create a more natural look. If you want a more defined curl, you can use a curling iron on a low heat setting to touch up any sections that need more definition.

Conclusion

Heatless curls are a great way to achieve a beautiful hairstyle without damaging your hair. With this easy method, you can achieve defined curls without using any heat styling tools. By following these simple steps, you can air dry your hair faster and achieve the perfect curl every time. Give it a try and see how easy it is to achieve beautiful, heatless curls.

Source Link :Heatless Curls Tutorial: How To Do NO HEAT Curls (easy method) + Air Dry FASTER/

Heatless curls No heat curls Air dry curls Curling hair without heat Heatless curls tutorial