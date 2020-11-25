Heavy D Death -Dead – Obituaries: Celebrity Big Brother star Heavy D has died at the age of 43, Cause of Death Unknown.
Celebrity Big Brother star Heavy D has died at the age of 43, his friend has confirmed https://t.co/PLewnd6ntk
— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 25, 2020
Tributes
After hearing the devastating news about Diego Maradona today, it just gets worse.
Heavy D from @AFTVMedia has also passed away.
RIP to two legends 🙏 pic.twitter.com/zCZnaE4AeH
— Brad (@FPLTheJourney) November 25, 2020
