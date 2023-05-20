“heavy police presence”: Ambulance Dispatched to Scene of Heavy Police Presence in Rhyl: Rhyl Live Reports

Posted on May 20, 2023

An incident has taken place on Dyserth Road in Rhyl, Denbighshire, with a heavy police and ambulance presence reported. A rescue helicopter was dispatched to the scene, but it is not yet clear whether it carried any casualties. North Wales Police are not releasing any details on the incident at this time.

