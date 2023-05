Police presence increases following an incident with confirmed casualties on the road today 2023.

An air ambulance was dispatched to Dyserth Road, following an emergency. Further details regarding the incident have not been disclosed yet.

Read Full story : Casualties confirmed in incident that sparked 'heavy police presence' on road /

News Source : North Wales Live

1. Police presence incident

2. Confirmed casualties road incident

3. Heavy police activity road incident

4. Casualties confirmed police investigation

5. Incident with confirmed casualties and police response