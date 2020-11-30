Hector Duff Death -Dead – Obituaries: Hector Duff OBE, MM, BEM, TH, LH has Died – .
Hector Duff has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.
“Gef The Mongoose on Twitter: “Rest in peace Hector Duff OBE, MM, BEM, TH, LH – a true Manx National Treasure. Our thoughts are with his friends and family.”
Rest in peace Hector Duff OBE, MM, BEM, TH, LH – a true Manx National Treasure.
Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/nVGwz4aQV5
— Gef The Mongoose (@GefMongooseIOM) November 30, 2020
Tributes
