Hector Elizalde Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hector Elizalde has Died.

Heartbroken that Hector Elizalde, a former field deputy in my office who did amazing work for my constituents, has died from COVID-19. Hector was a veteran & an unfailingly kind man who cared deeply about serving his community. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/xSDUUm7yfn

