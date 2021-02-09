Hector Elizalde Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hector Elizalde has Died.
Hector Elizalde has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 8. 2021.
Heartbroken that Hector Elizalde, a former field deputy in my office who did amazing work for my constituents, has died from COVID-19. Hector was a veteran & an unfailingly kind man who cared deeply about serving his community. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/xSDUUm7yfn
— Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (@RepRoybalAllard) February 9, 2021
