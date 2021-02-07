Hector Elizondo Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Hector Elizondo has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
Hector Elizondo has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
Raquel Calero – Te Informa 2h · *RIP Hector Elizondo Just published by actor Edward James Olmos One true giant of humanity who gave to everyone he met a sense of self-esteem and self respect Hector Elizondo a true gift to the stage screen and life My love to Elaine and Eddie and the family my heart cries But I celebrate one of the great human beings I’ve met through life
Source: (20+) Raquel Calero – Te Informa – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
