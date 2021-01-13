Hector Moya Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Newark Police Officer Hector Moya has Died .

By | January 13, 2021
0 Comment

Hector Moya Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Newark Police Officer Hector Moya has Died .

Newark Police Officer Hector Moya has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Dept. Public Safety @NewarkNJPolice Mayor Baraka and Public Safety Director Ambrose Announce Passing of Newark Police Officer Hector Moya. The 22-Year Police Veteran Succumbed to COVID-19 Today. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences are extended to his family. https://nextdoor.com/city/post/173657631… via @Nextdoor

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.