Hector Moya Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Newark Police Officer Hector Moya has Died .

Newark Police Officer Hector Moya has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Mayor Baraka and Public Safety Director Ambrose Announce Passing of Newark Police Officer Hector Moya. The 22-Year Police Veteran Succumbed to COVID-19 Today. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences are extended to his family. https://t.co/kNFz71oZ2I via @Nextdoor pic.twitter.com/4NpzTWKQ5S — Dept. Public Safety (@NewarkNJPolice) January 13, 2021

