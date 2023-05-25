Hedge fund executive Thomas Laffont buys $47.5M Pacific Palisades estates from TV producer Ben Silverman

Thomas Laffont – Hedge Fund Executive and Pacific Palisades Estate Buyer : Hedge fund exec Thomas Laffont revealed as mystery buyer of $47.5M Pacific Palisades estates previously owned by TV producer Ben Silverman

The purchaser of two side-by-side estates in Pacific Palisades, worth $47.5 million, has been identified as Thomas Laffont, a hedge fund executive. Thomas, who is a billionaire and partner at Coatue Management in New York, purchased the two properties at 525 and 521 Spoleto Drive with his wife, Liz Laffont, in separate deals. The couple acquired two parcels with a 7,200-square-foot house and a tennis court at 525 and 527 Spoleto Drive for $29.5 million in November and bought two more parcels containing the 5,100-square foot house next door at 521 Spoleto Drive for $18 million in March. TV producer Ben Silverman sold both estates, which he bought between 2010 and 2017 for $20 million. The properties are located in one of the state’s wealthiest areas, the Pacific Palisades Riviera, and both homes offer wide views of the Pacific Ocean.

News Source : The Real Deal

