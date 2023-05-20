Heidi Wright (victim) : One Dead, Three Injured in Clinton County Crash Involving Toyota and Ford, Victim Identified as Heidi Wright

Passenger Heidi Wright Killed in Head-On Collision in Clinton County

A fatal two-vehicle collision occurred in Clinton County, Ohio, resulting in the death of a 20-year-old passenger and serious injuries to three others. The crash took place on May 19 when a driver of a Toyota Scion TC attempted to overtake multiple vehicles on US 68 and collided head-on with a southbound Ford Focus. The deceased passenger was identified as Heidi Wright of Beach City. The Toyota driver and another passenger were airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital, while the Ford driver was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital and later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Read Full story : Clinton County crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured /

News Source : Carlos Mathis

