“Height-adjustable toddler desk” : “Height-Adjustable Toddler Table and Chair Set with 4 Seats, Ideal for Girls & Boys Age 2-10, Perfect for Daycare, Classroom and Home Use”

“Height-Adjustable Toddler Desk with 4 Seats – JONUTATO Table and Chair Set for Girls and Boys Aged 2-10, Ideal for Daycare, Classroom and Home Study”



Price: $179.99 - $149.99

(as of Jun 06,2023 10:46:25 UTC – Details)





The JONUTATO Toddler Table and Chair Set is an excellent addition to any home, daycare or classroom. With its height-adjustable feature, this set is perfect for children aged 2-10 years old. The seven adjustable heights of the chairs (18.9″ – 23.6″) and 3 adjustable heights of the table (10.6″ – 12.2″) make it comfortable for children of different heights and sizes to use. The weight capacity of the chairs is up to 180lbs, and the table can hold up to 300lbs, making it sturdy enough for children to do any activity on it, including art projects, homework tasks, or snacking.

The ergonomic design of the chairs ensures that children sit in a comfortable position, protecting their backs from hunching. The tabletop is spacious enough for children to spread out their work, and the chairs are designed to fit perfectly with the table, making it easy for children to reach their work. The set comes with four chairs, making it perfect for group activities such as parties or playdates. The chairs and table are designed to be safe for children, with a smooth finish and no rough edges. The corners of the table are also curved to avoid injury to the baby, giving parents the peace of mind they need when their children are using this set.

One of the unique features of the JONUTATO Toddler Table and Chair Set is the ability to draw and erase on the desktop. This feature is perfect for children who love to doodle and draw. The desktop is washable, making it easy to keep stain-free. Parents can use a damp cloth to clean the desktop, ensuring that it is always clean and hygienic. This feature is a game-changer for parents who want to keep their children entertained while they work or cook, making it an excellent investment for any family.

The JONUTATO Toddler Table and Chair Set is perfect for children who love to work and play. It is a great investment for any family, daycare or classroom. The height-adjustable feature of the set makes it perfect for children of different ages and heights, ensuring that they are comfortable while using it. The ergonomic design of the chairs ensures that children sit in a comfortable position, protecting their backs from hunching. The set is designed to be safe for children, with a smooth finish and no rough edges. The corners of the table are also curved to avoid injury to the baby, giving parents the peace of mind they need when their children are using this set. The ability to draw and erase on the desktop is a significant feature that allows children to get creative and explore their artistic side. The desktop is washable, making it easy to keep clean and hygienic. With its many features, the JONUTATO Toddler Table and Chair Set is an excellent investment for any family, daycare or classroom.



