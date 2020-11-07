Helen Madden Death -Dead : ArtsCouncilNI Artist Award recipient in 2010, has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Helen Madden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 7, 2020.
“ACNI Writing on Twitter: “Sad to hear the writer Helen Madden has died. An @ArtsCouncilNI Artist Award recipient in 2010, she earned an MA from @HeaneyCentre & won the inaugural Norman Mailer/GQ Writing Prize. She was also, of course, ever a gracious presence in the hearts of many. Thank you, Miss Helen. ”
Sad to hear the writer Helen Madden has died. An @ArtsCouncilNI Artist Award recipient in 2010, she earned an MA from @HeaneyCentre & won the inaugural Norman Mailer/GQ Writing Prize. She was also, of course, ever a gracious presence in the hearts of many. Thank you, Miss Helen. pic.twitter.com/GGmo2IsEG1
— ACNI Writing (@ACNIWriting) November 7, 2020
Tributes
Seamus Heaney Centre wrote
Such sad news on the passing of Helen Madden. A graduate, and one of the instigators and regulars at Write Night. We had looked forward to seeing her back there soon, hearing more of her wonderful writing, and insights into the nature of the world. Rest in peace Helen.x
