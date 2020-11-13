Helena-West Helena police officer has died after being shot : Police are looking for suspect. Latarius Howard.

Helena-West Helena Police are searching for Latarius Howard in connection with the shooting of an officer with HWHPD tonight. We are not yet releasing the name of the officer so family can be notified. Call HWHPD at 8705723441 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

Wanted for the killing of Helena-West Helena Police Officer at the Delta Inn on Highway 49 in Arkansas. Latarius Howard, a/k/a L.T. Truitt, age 29 believed to be traveling in a maroon SUV (see thread for additional info) #2 – has ties to Phillips County, Jonesboro and Little Rock, as well as Leland County, Mississippi. City, state, and federal investigators are involved in this investigation. call Helena-West Helena police at 870-572-3441 -considered to be very dangerous. #3 – continued info on wanted suspected cop killer- If you have any information about Howard’s whereabouts or information about the Nov. 1 shooting in the 360 block of Denise Drive in West Helena, Phillips County, Ark., that he is also wanted for, call the number above or 911

BREAKING: .@ATFNewOrleans Special Agents from Little Rock Field Office are responding to report of a shooting of a police officer outside of Helena-West Helena, AR. Please direct all media inquiries to Helena-West Helena PD. pic.twitter.com/BlpOfFD9b2 — ATF New Orleans (@ATFNewOrleans) November 13, 2020

