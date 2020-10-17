Helene Pruszynski Death – Dead : Helene Pruszynski Obituary : The Murder of a Hamilton Woman featured on Dateline NBC.
The murder of a Hamilton woman, Helene Pruszynski, and the subsequent arrest and conviction of the murderer 40 years later will be featured on Dateline NBC tonight.
Tonight on “Dateline,” when 21-year-old college student Helene Pruszynski is found murdered, the case remains cold for…
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Watching a Dateline episode about a Colorado coed murder in 1980. I jumped when an old TV news clip featuring our own @bobwsyx6 appeared on our screen! Sad ending but amazing police work + genealogy cracked the case. RIP, Helene Pruszynski. pic.twitter.com/NsCebJEiEN
— Reading and Dreaming (@HoldenOn2Happy) October 17, 2020
This piece of garbage walked around free for 40 years before he was caught.
Man sentenced to life in 1980 killing of Helene Pruszynski from Hamilton, Mass https://t.co/Veh7sDGmQg
— An Empty Suit Is Sitting In Our W.H. Remove Him (@ILoveMySteelers) October 17, 2020
I’ve learned that @DatelineNBC will air the story of this solve Friday evening. It’s a fascinating look at @dcsheriff ‘s work w/ @DA18th and many partners. Though it came late for Helene Pruszynski and her loved ones, #justice finally came after years of dogged detective work. https://t.co/D8asSoPVyD
— Captain Jim Jensen (@CptJensen) October 12, 2020
