Help trace family of James Williams (65) who passed away at home in Salford. Call 0161 856 4687. #Appeal #DeathNews

An appeal is being made to locate the relatives of James Williams (65) who resided at St Ambrose Gardens, Blodwell Street, Salford. Mr. Williams passed away on the 24th of March, 2023 at his residence, and it is suspected that there were no unusual events leading up to his death. The Police Coroner’s Office in Bolton can be reached at 0161 856 4687 for further information or assistance in tracing his family.

Losing a loved one is undoubtedly a difficult and painful experience, but it can be even more distressing when family members are not aware of their passing. It is important that Mr. Williams’ family are informed of his death, so that they can begin the grieving process and make arrangements for his funeral.

We hope that anyone who knows anything which could help the police in their search for Mr. Williams’ family will come forward. This is a plea for help from the community, and we urge everyone to do their part in helping to bring closure to this sad situation.

Source : @GMPSalford

#APPEAL | Help trace family of James Williams (65) from St Ambrose Gardens, Blodwell Street, Salford, who passed away at home on 24/03/2023 There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death Police Coroner’s Office in Bolton on 0161 856 4687 pic.twitter.com/vdsOIak2mH — Salford Police (GMP) (@GMPSalford) April 5, 2023

