“hen drawing tutorial”: A Beginner’s Guide to Drawing a Hen with Your Hand: Step by Step Tutorial #tutorial

Drawing is an art that requires patience, practice and creativity. Drawing a hen can be a challenging task for beginners, but it is not impossible. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of drawing a hen using your hand. This tutorial is perfect for those who are just starting out with drawing and want to improve their skills.

Before we begin, you will need some basic materials to help you with your drawing. These include a pencil, paper, eraser and a reference image of a hen. You can find reference images online or in books. Make sure the image is clear and detailed enough for you to see all the features of the hen.

Step 1: Basic Shape

To start, draw a circle for the head of the hen. This circle should be about the size of your fist. Next, draw an oval shape for the hen’s body. The oval shape should be larger than the circle but not too big. Make sure the two shapes are connected by a straight line to form the hen’s neck.

Step 2: Beak and Eyes

Now, draw the hen’s beak. The beak should be a small triangle shape that points downwards. Next, draw the eyes. The eyes should be two small circles that are placed on either side of the head. Add a small dot inside each circle to represent the pupils.

Step 3: Wings and Tail

Next, draw the hen’s wings. These should be two long, curved lines that start at the top of the hen’s body and extend outwards. Make sure the wings are the same size and shape. Finally, draw the hen’s tail. The tail should be a small, curved shape that points upwards.

Step 4: Feet and Legs

Now, draw the hen’s feet and legs. The legs should be two long, straight lines that start at the bottom of the hen’s body and extend downwards. Make sure the legs are the same length and thickness. Add three small claws at the end of each leg.

Step 5: Feathers

Finally, it’s time to add some feathers to your hen. Start by drawing small, curved lines along the top of the hen’s body to represent the feathers on its back. Next, add some feathers to the wings and tail. These should be small, curved lines that are placed close together.

Step 6: Finishing Touches

Once you have finished drawing your hen, it’s time to add some finishing touches. Use your eraser to remove any unwanted lines or mistakes. You can also shade in some areas of the hen to give it a more three-dimensional look. Finally, sign your name at the bottom of your drawing to show that it’s your work.

Conclusion:

Drawing a hen using your hand is a fun and rewarding experience. With some patience and practice, you can create a beautiful drawing that you can be proud of. Remember to start with basic shapes and gradually add more detail as you go. Don’t be afraid to make mistakes, as they can help you learn and improve your skills. Happy drawing!

