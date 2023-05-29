Henderson Police Believe Body Found in Ohio River is Escaped Convicted Double-Murderer Bradley Gillespie

Bradley Gillespie, escaped double-murderer found dead in Ohio River. : Henderson Police believe they have found body of escaped double-murderer Bradley Gillespie in Ohio River

Bradley Gillespie, a convicted double-murderer who escaped from an Ohio prison on May 22, was believed to have been found dead in the Ohio River near Henderson after a five-day manhunt. Police Chief Sean McKinney announced the recovery of Gillespie’s remains on May 28, but did not confirm the identity until a pending autopsy result. Gillespie’s fellow inmate, James Lee, was apprehended in Henderson on May 24 after a short pursuit, but Gillespie managed to evade capture. Authorities have yet to disclose the circumstances that led to Gillespie’s death, but McKinney noted that the investigation is in a preliminary stage. Gillespie was serving two consecutive 15-year-to-life terms for the slayings of Hannah Fischer and her boyfriend, Frank Tracy Jr., in February 2016.

Read Full story : Where was Bradley Gillespie found? Body reportedly found in search of escaped Ohio prisoner /

News Source : Anushree Madappa

Bradley Gillespie Ohio prisoner Escaped prisoner search Ohio Body found in Bradley Gillespie search Ohio prisoner escape investigation Bradley Gillespie missing person case