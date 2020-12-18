Hennadiy Kernes Death -Dead – Obituary : Notorious Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
0 Comment

Hennadiy Kernes Death -Dead – Obituary : Notorious Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes has Died .

Notorious Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Euromaidan Press @EuromaidanPress Notorious Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes has died from #COVID19 complications following a long treatment in a German hospital. His controversial legacy contains many elements: his criminal background & corruption yet overwhelming support by Kharkivites… https://rferl.org/a/ukrainian-kharkiv-mayor-kernes-dies-covid/31005418.html?fbclid=IwAR26ACon-5K_DsVg8B1vFV9zzMWvicV8j-F8-VTPI0Sa0K26_Dlj2VVRIQ8

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.