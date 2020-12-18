Hennadiy Kernes Death -Dead – Obituary : Notorious Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes has Died .
Notorious Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Notorious Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes has died from #COVID19 complications following a long treatment in a German hospital.
His controversial legacy contains many elements: his criminal background & corruption yet overwhelming support by Kharkivites…https://t.co/j6Z1doqOcx pic.twitter.com/rfEXR3FJBF
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) December 18, 2020
Euromaidan Press @EuromaidanPress Notorious Kharkiv mayor Hennadiy Kernes has died from #COVID19 complications following a long treatment in a German hospital. His controversial legacy contains many elements: his criminal background & corruption yet overwhelming support by Kharkivites… https://rferl.org/a/ukrainian-kharkiv-mayor-kernes-dies-covid/31005418.html?fbclid=IwAR26ACon-5K_DsVg8B1vFV9zzMWvicV8j-F8-VTPI0Sa0K26_Dlj2VVRIQ8
