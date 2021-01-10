Henri Wientges Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : team owner Henri Wientges has Died .
team owner Henri Wientges has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 10. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Condolences to @WAFAcademySC on the passing of team owner Henri Wientges💔🙏🏾
The sad event occurred in Holland. The late Wientges was also a key sponsor of former Premier League side Real Tamale United pic.twitter.com/5y9Ev7QCH4
— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) January 10, 2021
