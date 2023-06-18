Henrico House Party Shooting Leaves One Dead and One Injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to sources from Crime Insider, a shooting occurred at a house party in Henrico County on Saturday night resulting in the death of a young person and injury of an adult. Henrico Police responded to the incident at around 11:10 p.m. in the 5300 block of Jennifer Pond Way where they found both victims. The juvenile victim died en route to the hospital while the adult victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The police have urged anyone with information about the incident to contact them or submit an anonymous tip via Crime Stoppers or P3Tips. This is an ongoing investigation and more information can be sent to newstips@wtvr.com.

News Source : CBS 6 News Richmond WTVR

Source Link :1 killed, 1 wounded in Henrico house party shooting/