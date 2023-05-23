Henrico shooting investigation today : Police investigating shooting that resulted in death of man in Henrico

Police Investigate Henrico Shooting Resulting in Man’s Death today 2023.

Police in Henrico, Virginia are investigating after a man was found dead from a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. The incident occurred just off Wilkerson Road around 2 p.m. and the scene remains active as detectives try to piece together what happened. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and call CrimeStoppers.

News Source : https://www.nbc12.com

