Henry Gartland Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Henry Gartland has Died.

RIP Henry. Always a great dude to be around and super hyped. Met ya 9 years ago at Familia skatepark. Wish we could have shot more. One of the most unique and talented skaters I have ever met. Condolences go out to your family and friends. The Real John Carter

This was so damn good. Henry rips so hard with so much steez. He dropped hammers. Much respect. Hope everyone at Santa Cruz is good staying safe and that goes to everyone ripping.

Geek Variety

UNCUT would imply a complete lack of editing of the footage, this does not meet that criteria.

Bacanation

Homie just hit some of the grimiest handrails in Minnesota…

SvenZilla

Hey! Im starting to skate and i dont know what to buy a normal skate or a wide tip skate what do you prefere?

Priscila Perez

This is wicked cool! Imma be able to land tricks like that one day! My insta @perez_skate so far only flat ground tricks lol