Henry Gartland Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Henry Gartland has Died.
Henry Gartland has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2021.
Gerardo Morado is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 5h · This one hurts the whole Minneapolis skateboarding community to its core R.I.P Henry Gartland I remember the first time I saw this kid skate at Front street park I had honestly never seen anyone shred so hard in person. Just a young dude filled with charisma and energy. Right away I just knew this kid had it!!! Flash fwd 2 years this kid turns AM for Santa Cruz / independent / vans and on his way to becoming a legend. So sad to see you go brother but glad I got to meet you and watch you do your thing you were truly inspiring…
The Real John Carter
This was so damn good. Henry rips so hard with so much steez. He dropped hammers. Much respect. Hope everyone at Santa Cruz is good staying safe and that goes to everyone ripping.
Tyler Bernard
R.I.P Henry Gartland you were a amazing skater and even more amazing person always lit up the room and hyped everyone up
