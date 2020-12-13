Henry Harder Death -Obituary – Dead : Henry Harder, father of a newborn baby girl, was one of the two men killed in Friday’s construction-site collapse.

Henry Harder has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 13. 2020.

Henry Harder, father of a newborn baby girl, was one of the two men killed in Friday’s construction-site collapse, loved ones tell The London Free Press: Posted by The London Free Press on Saturday, December 12, 2020

The London Free Press 22 hrs · Henry Harder, father of a newborn baby girl, was one of the two men killed in Friday’s construction-site collapse, loved ones tell The London Free Press:

Tributes

Ida Uzonyi wrote

Absolutely heart-shattering! My condolences and healing prayers to all those affected by this tragedy.

Wendy Roberts Morse wrote

Our deepest condolences to this family , as well as all the families affected by this tragedy.

Anne Pearson wrote

Absolutely tragic! Sending condolences to the families of all affected by this heartbreaking event .

Ellie Armstrong wrote

Does anyone know the other victim as his family needs love and support too. Are donations going to both families?

Joan Newman wrote

Sending prayers to the families who have members in this tragic

Collapse of the construction on Wonderland road. May your family, friends and God help you get through this.

Jess Jazey Spoelstra wrote

My condolences to his family and to every other family impacted by this tragedy.

Tamara Elsayed wrote

My sincere and deepest condolences to the families that lost a loved one in this tragedy. May God give you the patience to get through this

Mary Ann Robbins wrote

In the face of this terrible tragedy I offer my deepest sympathies and condolences to Mr Harder’s family and friends. Rest In Peace Sir.

Maria Sotiriadis Talbot wrote

Such a heartbreaking tragedy. Condolences to Henry’s family, friends and co workers. I have no words to comfort such a tremendous loss. May his memory be external.

Donna Lawson-Young wrote

This is such a horrible accident that happened. I cannot even imagine how they are coping. my deepest condolences to all the families and friends of the deceased and injured.

Susan VanMoerkerke-Pettit wrote

How incredibly devastating for his family. A young man just starting his life with a new baby. Absolutely heart breaking 💔 Keeping them in my thoughts and prayers

