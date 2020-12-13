Henry Harder Death -Obituary – Dead : Henry Harder has Died .

Henry Harderhas died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Lighthouse Gospel Church 6 hrs · Many of you have heard by now of the tragic loss of Henry Harder and John Martens. We are asking all of you to pray for the Harder and Martens Families. This is a devastating loss to both of these families. They will need the support of many of you in the coming days, weeks, and months. The Springfield Church will be hosting the Harder funeral at Lighthouse on Tuesday. Lighthouse will be hosting the Martens funeral later on in the week. Funeral details will be posted as they are finalized.

Tributes

Dawn Gibson wrote

My condolences to the families involved. May the Lord wrap his loving arms around them and comfort them. I can’t imagine the heartache. I can’t afford to donate much, but I would like to donate something especially to the wife and newborn of Mr. Harder. I’ve been trying to find a link for it but I am not able to. Can someone provide that to me and I’ll certainly share it on my page. Blessings and prayers sent to the families involved.

Antonina Penner wrote

My sincere condolences to the family, relatives and friends. May the Lord comfort them. Sending them my thoughts and prayers.

Amanda Stoffels wrote

Our sincere condolences to all!! May God wrap is loving arms around you all!!

