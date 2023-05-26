Henry Kissinger’s 100th Birthday: Mehdi Hasan Derides Henry Kissinger’s Centenary Birthday with Scathing Criticism

Mehdi Hasan: Henry Kissinger’s 100th Birthday – A Reminder of His Legacy of Destruction

As Henry Kissinger celebrates his 100th birthday, it is important to reflect on his legacy. Kissinger served as the Secretary of State for former Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford, and his actions have had a profound impact on global politics. While some may view him as a statesman and diplomat, others see him as a war criminal who supported brutal regimes and dictators.

Mehdi Hasan, a journalist and political commentator, did not hold back in his criticism of Kissinger. During a recent monologue, he spoke about “some of the many, many people around the world who didn’t get to live till 100, or even 60, 70, or 80, because of Henry Kissinger, because of his support for brutal dictators, brutal regimes, brutal wars, and war crimes.”

Hasan highlighted Kissinger’s role in prolonging the Vietnam War, which resulted in the deaths of millions of people. He also mentioned Kissinger’s support for the 1976 military coup in Argentina, which led to the deaths of thousands of people. Additionally, Kissinger supported Indonesia’s 1975 invasion of East Timor, which resulted in the deaths of an estimated 4 million civilians.

Hasan’s critique of Kissinger is not new. Many people have accused Kissinger of being a war criminal, and his actions have been widely criticized by scholars, activists, and politicians. However, the fact that Kissinger is still celebrated by some as a statesman and diplomat is a testament to the power of propaganda and the whitewashing of history.

It is important to remember that Kissinger’s actions had real-world consequences. The people who were affected by his policies are not just statistics or numbers – they were human beings with families, friends, and dreams. They were people who had the right to live without fear of violence, oppression, and tyranny.

Kissinger’s legacy is a reminder of the dangers of unchecked power and the importance of holding leaders accountable for their actions. It is also a reminder of the need for critical thinking and a willingness to question the narratives that are presented to us.

As we celebrate Kissinger’s 100th birthday, let us not forget the millions of people who were affected by his policies. Let us remember the victims of war, dictatorship, and oppression. Let us honor their memory by working towards a world where justice, equality, and freedom are not just empty words, but lived realities.

In conclusion, Mehdi Hasan’s critique of Henry Kissinger is a powerful reminder of the need to hold leaders accountable for their actions. Kissinger’s legacy is a reminder of the dangers of unchecked power and the importance of critical thinking. Let us use this moment to reflect on the past and work towards a better future.

