Henry Rowe Death – Dead : Henry Rowe who invented the CIA’s “Jack in the Box” used in Moscow during the Tolkachev operation, has passed away at 88. “

Henry Rowe Death – Dead : Henry Rowe Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Henry Rowe has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.

“David E. Hoffman on Twitter: “Henry Rowe, who invented the CIA’s “Jack in the Box” used in Moscow during the Tolkachev operation, has passed away at 88. ”

Henry Rowe, who invented the CIA's "Jack in the Box" used in Moscow during the Tolkachev operation, has passed away at 88. https://t.co/D7GRWe2Gq8 — David E. Hoffman (@thedeadhandbook) October 20, 2020

Tributes

———————— –