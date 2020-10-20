Henry Rowe Death – Dead : Henry Rowe who invented the CIA’s “Jack in the Box” used in Moscow during the Tolkachev operation, has passed away at 88. “

Henry Rowe Death – Dead : Henry Rowe Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Henry Rowe has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.

“David E. Hoffman on Twitter: “Henry Rowe, who invented the CIA’s “Jack in the Box” used in Moscow during the Tolkachev operation, has passed away at 88. ”

