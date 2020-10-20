Henry Rowe Death – Dead : Henry Rowe who invented the CIA’s “Jack in the Box” used in Moscow during the Tolkachev operation, has passed away at 88. “

Henry Rowe Death – Dead : Henry Rowe Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Henry Rowe has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.
“David E. Hoffman on Twitter: “Henry Rowe, who invented the CIA’s “Jack in the Box” used in Moscow during the Tolkachev operation, has passed away at 88. ”
Henry Rowe, who invented the CIA's "Jack in the Box" used in Moscow during the Tolkachev operation, has passed away at 88. https://t.co/D7GRWe2Gq8
— David E. Hoffman (@thedeadhandbook) October 20, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.