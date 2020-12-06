Henryk Kukier Death -Dead : Henryk Kukier, born January 1, 1930, who represented Poland as a flyweight boxer at the 1952 has Died .
Henryk Kukier, born January 1, 1930, who represented Poland as a flyweight boxer at the 1952 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
Oldest Olympians is saddened to learn that Henryk Kukier, born January 1, 1930, who represented Poland as a flyweight boxer at the 1952, 1956, and 1960 Summer Olympics, died today, December 5, at the age of 90.https://t.co/kdxHXkejsn pic.twitter.com/mfwkwLqnNe
— Oldest Olympians (@OldestOlympians) December 6, 2020
Oldest Olympians @OldestOlympians Oldest Olympians is saddened to learn that Henryk Kukier, born January 1, 1930, who represented Poland as a flyweight boxer at the 1952, 1956, and 1960 Summer Olympics, died today, December 5, at the age of 90.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.