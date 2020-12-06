Henryk Kukier Death -Dead : Henryk Kukier, born January 1, 1930, who represented Poland as a flyweight boxer at the 1952 has Died .

Oldest Olympians @OldestOlympians Oldest Olympians is saddened to learn that Henryk Kukier, born January 1, 1930, who represented Poland as a flyweight boxer at the 1952, 1956, and 1960 Summer Olympics, died today, December 5, at the age of 90.

