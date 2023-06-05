“HEPA air purifier for large rooms” : Smart WiFi LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Large Rooms Up to 1110 Ft² with H13 True HEPA Filter, Washable Filters, and Light Sensors – Removes 99.97% of Allergens, Pet Hair, and More, Vital100S

LEVOIT Vital100S Smart WiFi Air Purifier for Large Rooms and Bedrooms up to 1110 Ft² with Air Quality and Light Sensors, Washable Filters, and H13 True HEPA Filter that Removes 99.97% of Allergens and Pet Hair.



Levoit Vital 100S is a powerful air purifier designed to improve indoor air quality. With its advanced technology and user-friendly features, this device is an excellent choice for people who suffer from allergies, asthma, and other respiratory problems. One of the most significant benefits of this air purifier is its impressive CADR rating of 143 CFM, which allows it to purify a 222 ft² room five times per hour and a 1110 ft² room once per hour.

The Vital 100S features a 3-stage filtration system that consists of a washable pre-filter, an H13 True HEPA filter, and a high-efficiency activated carbon filter. The washable pre-filter helps to prolong the life of the other filters by trapping larger particles such as pet fur and dust. The H13 True HEPA filter is designed to trap 99.97% of airborne particles that are as small as 0.3 microns, including pet dander, pollen, and smoke particles. The high-efficiency activated carbon filter helps to neutralize pet odors, fumes, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), making it an excellent choice for pet owners.

In addition to its powerful filtration system, the Vital 100S also features a U-shaped air inlet that effectively traps airborne pet fur and large particles. This feature makes it a pet-friendly air purifier. The device also has a pet mode that conserves energy while cleaning the air. With this feature, pet owners can ensure their indoor air quality remains clean and fresh, even with pets around.

Another notable feature of the Vital 100S is its air quality display, light sensor, and dust sensor. The air quality display provides real-time updates on the air quality in your home, while the light sensor and dust sensor automatically adjust the fan speed depending on the level of air pollution in your home. This feature ensures that the air purifier runs efficiently and effectively at all times.

The Vital 100S is also a smart air purifier that can be controlled via the VeSync app or voice assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant. With the app, you can create schedules and set timers to ensure that the air purifier runs at specific times. You can also adjust the fan speed and air purifier mode preferences, such as auto mode or sleep mode, depending on your needs.

Finally, the Vital 100S is a wise choice for anyone who suffers from allergies, asthma, or other respiratory problems. It is also an excellent choice for smokers or people who have mold in their homes. With its powerful filtration system, user-friendly features, and smart controls, this air purifier can help improve indoor air quality and promote better health and well-being for you and your family.

In conclusion, the Levoit Vital 100S is a powerful air purifier that is designed to improve indoor air quality. With its advanced technology and user-friendly features, it is an excellent choice for people who suffer from allergies, asthma, and other respiratory problems. Its 3-stage filtration system, U-shaped air inlet, pet mode, air quality display, and smart control features make it a pet owner’s best friend. It is also a wise choice for anyone who wants to improve indoor air quality and promote better health and well-being.



