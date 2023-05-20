her assailant during an attempted assault. : Courageous Woman Fights Off Assailant in Kalmata Assault: Suspect/Victim Name Unknown

her assailant, identified as John Smith

her attacker during an assault. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon and the victim, a 24-year-old woman, displayed incredible bravery in fighting off the assailant.

Read Full story : Woman Escapes Attempted Rape in Kalamata, Perpetrator Apprehended /

News Source : BNN Breaking

1. Attempted rape in Kalamata

2. Woman escapes rape in Kalamata

3. Perpetrator apprehended in Kalamata rape case

4. Rape prevention in Kalamata

5. Safety tips for women in Kalamata