Herb Coyne Death -Dead – Obituary : legendary Athletic Hall of Fame member Herb Coyne has Died .

Spark Nation is sadden to hear of the passing of legendary Athletic Hall of Fame member Herb Coyne.

Coach Coyne was an alum and the Head Football Coach for close to 20 seasons. Thoughts and prayers to his family.

— South Park Football (@SPARKSFOOTBALL) December 16, 2020