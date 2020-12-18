Herb Jacobs Death -Dead – Obituary : longtime Roundtable member Herb Jacobs at the age of 95 has Died .
Saddened to report the recent passing of longtime Roundtable member Herb Jacobs at the age of 95. A recent Plain Dealer article on his memories of WWII service can be found here: https://t.co/h9epUcsUtM

— Cleveland Civil War Roundtable (@CLECivilWar) December 18, 2020
