Herb Rule, Ex-Arkansas Legislator, Dies at 87

Former Arkansas Lawmaker and Leader of Little Rock School Board Herbert C. Rule III Dies at 87

Little Rock attorney Herbert C. Rule III, a former state legislator, one-time candidate for U.S. Congress, and leader on the Little Rock School Board, passed away on Monday. He was 87 years old. Rule’s family members announced his death through social media platforms, but no cause of death was provided.

Remembering Herbert C. Rule III

Rule’s family and friends will gather next week to remember him at Second Presbyterian Church in Little Rock, where he was an active member. Ruebel Funeral Home confirmed Wednesday that the funeral service would be held on Saturday, April 15, but more details were not immediately available to the public.

A grandchild of Rule, Camille Rule, posted on Facebook on the day of his death that “He passed peacefully, and we are so glad he’s in a better place, no longer suffering.”

A Life of Achievement

In 1966, Herbert Rule, a Democrat from Little Rock, challenged state Rep. Paul Van Dalsem, a Republican from Perryville, for a seat in the Arkansas House. Van Dalsem was the chair of a House committee that pushed segregation bills through the legislative body for Gov. Orval E. Faubus. During the campaign, Van Dalsem made a controversial remark about women working for Rule.

Rule used that comment to his advantage and frequently brought out female staff members dressed in shifts and without footwear during the campaign. The young lawyer was elected to the seat and served two terms.

He later joined the well-known Rose Law Firm as a lawyer and practiced there for 48 years, with some of that time spent alongside future Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton. Rule also served on the Little Rock School Board from 1978 to 1984 and was a champion of integration and school reform in Little Rock.

In 2012, at the age of 74, Rule unsuccessfully challenged then-U.S. Rep. Tim Griffin for Arkansas’s 2nd District seat, garnering just over 39% of the vote.

Final Thoughts

Herbert C. Rule III will be remembered for his lifetime of public service, his pursuit of justice and equality, and his dedication to his community. The legacy of the former lawmaker and leader of Little Rock School Board will continue to inspire future generations.