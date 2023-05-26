Herb-Saving Chicken Curry Recipe: Eliminate Herb Waste with a Tasty Recipe for Coriander Chicken Curry

Utilize Excess Fresh Coriander with this Flavourful Coriander Chicken Curry Recipe

Coriander is a flavourful herb that is a staple in many dishes worldwide. Its unique taste adds a refreshing twist to dishes, making it a popular choice among chefs and home cooks alike. However, one of the common challenges faced by home cooks is the struggle to utilise an entire bunch of fresh coriander before it starts wilting and eventually goes to waste. In this article, we will share with you a delicious coriander chicken curry recipe that will help you utilise excess fresh coriander while enjoying a flavourful dish.

Ingredients:

1 bunch of fresh coriander

1 onion, chopped

4 cloves of garlic, minced

1-inch piece of ginger, minced

1 green chilli, chopped

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp salt

500g diced chicken

400ml coconut milk

1 tsp garam masala

1 lime, juiced

Instructions:

Wash the coriander leaves and separate them from the stems. Finely chop the leaves and set them aside for garnishing later. In a blender or food processor, combine the coriander stems, onion, garlic, ginger, and green chilli. Blend until you achieve a smooth paste. If needed, add a splash of water to facilitate blending. Heat the vegetable oil in a large pan or skillet over medium heat. Add the coriander-onion paste and sauté for a few minutes until fragrant and lightly browned. Add the ground coriander, cumin, turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt to the pan. Stir well to combine the spices with the onion mixture, allowing them to cook for a minute or two. Add the diced chicken to the pan and cook until it turns white on all sides, ensuring it gets coated evenly with the spice mixture. Pour in the coconut milk, reduce the heat to low, and let the curry simmer for about 15-20 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through and tender. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Once the chicken is cooked, sprinkle the garam masala over the curry and mix well. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes to allow the flavours to meld together. Remove the pan from the heat and squeeze the lime juice over the curry, giving it a tangy kick. Serve the coriander chicken curry hot, garnished with the reserved chopped coriander leaves. It pairs wonderfully with steamed rice, naan, or roti.

Conclusion:

This coriander chicken curry recipe is a great way to utilise excess fresh coriander while enjoying a flavourful dish. The combination of coriander, spices, and coconut milk gives this dish a unique taste that is sure to impress your taste buds. So, why let excess fresh coriander go to waste when you can make this delicious coriander chicken curry recipe? Give it a try today and enjoy a delicious, herb-infused dish.

