Herbert Siziba Death -Dead – Obituary : Herbert Siziba has Died .

By | December 20, 2020
Herbert Siziba Death -Dead – Obituary : Herbert Siziba has Died .

Herbert Siziba has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

MDC Alliance Harare @MdcHarare We have leant with sadness the passing on of Mr Herbert Siziba father to the MDC Alliance Youth Assembly secretary general Ostallos Siziba. We express our heartfelt condolences to the Siziba family on this loss. We have lost a teacher, mentor and a leader. RIP fine gentleman.

