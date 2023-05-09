Herefordshire collision response : Emergency Services Rush to Scene of Major Route Collision in Herefordshire Tonight

Emergency Services Responding to Collision on Major Route in Herefordshire Tonight

Emergency services are responding to a collision on the major route of A449 between Preston Cross and Ledbury in Herefordshire. The road has been closed in both directions and motorists are advised to use an alternative route until further notice. The collision has caused inconvenience to the commuters and the emergency services are trying to resolve the situation as soon as possible. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

