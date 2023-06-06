Here’s Why Eni SpA (E) Has Been Upgraded to a Strong Buy

Eni SpA Upgrade to Zacks Rank #1: A Strong Buy for Investors

Eni SpA (E) has recently been upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), making it a solid addition to any portfolio. The upgrade is based on an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces affecting stock prices.

The Zacks rating system tracks the Zacks Consensus Estimate, which is the consensus measure of EPS estimates from sell-side analysts covering the stock for the current and next years. The system is useful for individual investors who may find it difficult to base decisions on rating upgrades by Wall Street analysts, which are mostly driven by subjective factors.

The most powerful force affecting stock prices is changes in a company’s future earnings potential, as reflected in earnings estimate revisions. Institutional investors use earnings and earnings estimates to calculate the fair value of a company’s shares, which results in a higher or lower fair value for the stock and leads to price movement.

For Eni SpA, rising earnings estimates and the resulting ratings upgrade reflect an improvement in the company’s underlying business. Investors’ appreciation of this better business trend should send the stock higher.

The time-tested Zacks Rank stock-rating system plays an important role in harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions. The system uses four factors related to earnings projections to classify stocks into five groups from Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Eni SpA’s upgrade to Zacks Rank #1 places it in the top 5% of Zacks-covered stocks in terms of estimate revisions, meaning the stock could move higher in the near term.

Unlike overly optimistic Wall Street analysts, whose rating system is weighted towards favorable recommendations, the Zacks rating system maintains an equal proportion of ‘buy’ and ‘sell’ ratings for its entire universe of over 4000 stocks at any given point in time. Regardless of market conditions, only the top 5% of Zacks-covered stocks get a ‘Strong Buy’ rating and the next 15% get a ‘Buy’ rating.

Eni SpA’s superior earnings estimates revision feature makes it a solid candidate for generating market-beating returns in the near term.

Source: Jax Investment Research

